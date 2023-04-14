Mitchell: “It’s a full circle moment.”
The All-Star talks all things playoffs ahead of game one
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both the Cavaliers and Knicks were in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell last summer. New York publicly seemed to be the favorite before Cleveland swept in to secure Mitchell.
Since joining the wine and gold, the all-star has been everything and more than what the Cavaliers could have imagined.
“Life has been full of- especially this year- full circle moments,” Mitchell told media on Friday ahead of game one. “Playing the Knicks- the hometown team after this summer.”
Mitchell added that the full circle moments make the game more fun.
Knick’s Julius Randle is listed as questionable for game one.
Randle has been battling a left ankle sprain for the last two weeks.
As for the Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro has been battling left knee soreness.
He is listed as questionable as well.
