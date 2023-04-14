2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Mitchell: “It’s a full circle moment.”

The All-Star talks all things playoffs ahead of game one
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with guard Donovan Mitchell (45)...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates with guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Both the Cavaliers and Knicks were in pursuit of Donovan Mitchell last summer. New York publicly seemed to be the favorite before Cleveland swept in to secure Mitchell.

Since joining the wine and gold, the all-star has been everything and more than what the Cavaliers could have imagined.

“Life has been full of- especially this year- full circle moments,” Mitchell told media on Friday ahead of game one. “Playing the Knicks- the hometown team after this summer.”

Mitchell added that the full circle moments make the game more fun.

Knick’s Julius Randle is listed as questionable for game one.

Randle has been battling a left ankle sprain for the last two weeks.

As for the Cavaliers, Isaac Okoro has been battling left knee soreness.

He is listed as questionable as well.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Isaac Okoro
Okoro remains day-to-day ahead of Game one with the Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray (5)...
Cavs star Darius Garland on playoffs: ‘You shouldn’t miss this’
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates with teammates after making a basket...
‘LET EM KNOW’: Cleveland Cavaliers 2023 playoffs fan guide
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) plays against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart...
NBA announces time, date for Cavs-Knicks Game 1 in 2023 Playoffs