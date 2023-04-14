These 6 forms of fentanyl have been found on Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center released a public safety bulleting Friday alerting Ohioans tot he various forms of fentanyl being found across the state.

The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center said powder, tablet, chalk, roc, black tar and gum have all been reported to contain fentanyl mixed with other substances.

Officials say additional forms of fentanyl that have been identified outside of Ohio include the substance molded into shapes such as pellets, popcorn, Lego-shaped blocks, puzzle pieces and confetti tablets.

“The ONIC is sharing this information to warn Ohioans that dangerous and potentially lethal drugs are now being seen in shapes and forms beyond the previously reported counterfeit pill form that could be attractive to children,” said Cynthia Peterman, ONIC Executive Director.

If you believe you or someone else is in immediate danger from exposure to a drug, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.