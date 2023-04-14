Old Brooklyn convenience store broken into, thousands in cash and cigarettes taken
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for a man and woman who are accused of breaking into and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and cigarettes.
According to Cleveland Police, on April 11 between 6:30 & 7:30 AM, the man broke into a convenience store on State Road near Pearl Road.
He stole between $8-10k in cash out of a safe, approximately 100 boxes of cigarettes, and 40 vape pens.
Police said the man had a female lookout.
The suspects were driving a 1998 Toyota Avalon with a missing passenger side hubcap with the plate #JUL5481.
The male possibly goes by “Beaver” or “Michael”.
If anyone has any information on this crime, please contact Detective Majid at 216-623-2760.
