Parma woman pleads not guilty to running over another woman

By Katie Tercek
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Parma woman pleaded not guilty on Friday morning in a Cuyahoga County courtroom.

The judge set Megan Delaney’s bond at $50,000.

Delaney has been charged with aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault and not stopping after an accident.

Cleveland police said they believe Delaney intentionally ran over Kellie Brown, 37, outside PM Junction Tavern on W. 130th and Carrington Avenue on Feb. 11.

Delaney was on the run for nearly two weeks before police tracked her down.

According to family members, Brown suffered severe brain damage, skull fractures, and a shattered pelvis.

Browns family spoke at Delaney’s arraignment Friday morning.

“Kellie is a long way from ever being if she’s ever being able to get back to herself. She’s effectively destroyed her life and her career. And I don’t know where she’s going to be,” said Laura Brown, Kellie’s mom.

Delaney’s pre-trial hearing is set for April 25.

