Pedestrian dead after hit-skip in Akron, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say detectives are searching for a hit-skip driver involved Thursday in a deadly crash.

According to police, the crash took place just before 11:00 p.m. in the 700 block of West Market Street.

The crash happened when the victim ran out into the roadway, according to police, and was hit by a driver in a dark-colored SUV.

Emergency personnel took the victim, a 40-year-old man, to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where police say he died.

His identity is not being released at this time.

Detectives are continuing to look for the driver.

Speed not does appear to have played a role in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

