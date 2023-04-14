2 Strong 4 Bullies
Caught on video: Westlake police looking for high-end vacuum thief

By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police are looking for a bold thief who broke into the Bed Bath, and Beyond located in the Promenade Plaza on Detroit Road.

Police said on the morning of April 8 they received a call that someone had thrown a brick through the front window of the store.

After checking the store security video they found that a man had broken the window and entered the store around 11:30 pm the previous night.

The thief took over a dozen expensive vacuum cleaners before fleeing the area in a rented van, according to police.

Westlake police detectives are currently investigating the break-in.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest details.

