19 First Alert Weather Day: Staying warm for the weekend, storms expected Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see a few, stray, passing showers Saturday with highs between 78 and 82.

Clouds will dominate tonight’s skies as lows slip to around 60.

Sunday is an ALERT DAY for storms that could be strong to severe as highs top at around 80.

Showers and storms Sunday night will include lows in the mid 40s.

Monday will be windy, rainy and chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday morning will feature a rain/snow mix before highs return to the upper 40s.

As skies become mainly sunny on Wednesday, look for highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.