2 shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot on Cleveland’s West Side Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Marvin Ave. around 11 a.m. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found both victims.

EMS transported them to a local hospital. Their conditions and names have not been released.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.