2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

2 shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

Marvin Avenue shooting
Marvin Avenue shooting((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot on Cleveland’s West Side Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Marvin Ave. around 11 a.m. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found both victims.

EMS transported them to a local hospital. Their conditions and names have not been released.

Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’

Latest News

Warrensville Heights fire
Multiple firefighters battle blaze in Warrensville Heights
Police looking for burglary suspects
Old Brooklyn convenience store broken into, thousands in cash and cigarettes taken
Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Caught on video: Westlake police looking for high-end vacuum thief
Car wash fire
Minivan goes up in flames inside Medina County car wash