21-year-old man dies in Erie County car accident
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Vermilion.
According to troopers, Tristin Gibson, 21, of Hubert, North Carolina, was eastbound on US-6 near Decatur Street around 3:19 a.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center divider and struck a pole and then a house.
Gibson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the accident.
His front seat passenger, Garrett Anderson, 24, of Panama City, Florida, was wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers said Anderson is listed in stable condition at MetroHealth Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation.
