21-year-old man dies in Erie County car accident

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Vermilion.

According to troopers, Tristin Gibson, 21, of Hubert, North Carolina, was eastbound on US-6 near Decatur Street around 3:19 a.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center divider and struck a pole and then a house.

Gibson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed in the accident.

His front seat passenger, Garrett Anderson, 24, of Panama City, Florida, was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said Anderson is listed in stable condition at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

