East Cleveland police looking missing elderly woman

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police are asking for your help in finding 83-year-old Ayesha Bailey.

She was last seen by her family at 11:00 AM Friday morning on Helmsdale Drive in the city of East Cleveland.

Ms. Bailey is 5′ 3″ tall, weighs 142 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue & black pants, & gray shoes

Please call police or 911 if you see Ms. Bailey.

To view photographs, visit the Endangered Missing Adult Alert website at: http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Law-Enforcement/Local-Law-Enforcement/Missing-Adult-Alert

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.