“I am innocent:” Tiffany Gardner demands release from prison after investigation into East Cleveland Police department

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tiffany Gardner says she’s innocent.

Tiffany Gardner ((Source: East Cleveland police))

The 40-year-old woman was convicted of beating 70-year-old Leonard Craddock to death inside an East Cleveland AutoZone in 2021 after East Cleveland police said the two got into an argument inside the store.

Gardner was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years after a jury found her guilty.

But her family and friends say Gardner is a victim of East Cleveland Police corruption and was wrongfully convicted. At a press conference Saturday afternoon in front of East Cleveland City Hall, they called for her release from prison.

Gardner was convicted of killing 70-year-old Leonard Craddock at AutoZone in East Cleveland. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years. Her supporter say her case needs to be reviewed in light of the 16 East Cleveland Police officers indicted for alleged corruption. (WOIO-TV)

Sixteen East Cleveland cops have been indicted, some fired, for multiple charges including “tampering with records.” Gardner’s supporters believe she is a victim as her case falls within in that time period.

Supporters say Ms. Gardner’s trial was marred with tampering when the recording of her 9-1-1 call was not available. Instead, an altered transcript was presented. Witnesses changed their stories from original interviews during trial.

Saturday at the press conference, East Cleveland City Councilwoman Patricia Blochowiak said all of this should be taken into account.

“It is essential that we remember that those officers have not been proven to be accurate and appropriate witnesses,” she said. “All of the convictions that they have been involved with should be subject to renewal, review,” said Blochowiak.

In a call via cell phone, Gardner said she wants justice.

“I’m asking for my sentence to be vacated for me to be released immediately and reunited back with my family. I am innocent, there’s no new trial when there’s a fabrication of the system that’s been rigged up,” she said.

19 News has reached out to East Cleveland Police Department and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office but have not heard back at the time of the broadcast.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.