2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO, BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Jennifer Mayerle
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) - Police have quarantined four dogs who they say mauled a man to death in Minnesota.

The attack happened in the man’s backyard as he was watching the animals.

Neighbors say they heard screams for help coming from a home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived four pit bulls were attacking a man, identified as 22-year-old Dezmond Trawick, in the backyard.

Officers struck one of the dogs with a less lethal round. The dogs then dispersed and went inside.

By then, however, Trawick had sustained extensive bites on most of his body.

His injuries were too much for him to survive and he died at the hospital.

It was reported the pit bulls did not live at the home and Trawick was watching the dogs.

They’re now in quarantine during a dangerous dog process and investigation and in the custody of an animal holding facility, Pups Under Police Security.

It is unknown if the owner plans to surrender the animals to police or attend a dangerous dog hearing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’

Latest News

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station
Warrensville Heights fire
Multiple firefighters battle blaze in Warrensville Heights
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later