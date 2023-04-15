Minivan goes up in flames inside Medina County car wash

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A minivan caught fire in a Sharon Township car wash Friday afternoon.

According to Shearon Township fire, they got a call for a mini-van that caught fire while inside the Rainforest Car Wash on Medina Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene all occupants were out of the vehicle.

There were no injuries, according to Sharon Township.

Granger Township Fire Department, Wadsworth Fire Department, and the Medina County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

