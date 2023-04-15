Mom in critical condition after stolen car crashes into her minivan on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is in critical condition and one of her children suffered a broken jaw after the driver of a stolen car crashed into their minivan in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood on Monday, April 10, Cleveland police said.

According to police, two suspects stole an Acura in the area of W. 82nd Street around 2 p.m. They also shot at the owner of the car while fleeing the scene.

Police said the suspects were driving at a very high rate of speed when they went through a stop sign at W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue and crashed into the mom’s minivan.

Both suspects then fled on foot through backyards and were last seen running on W. 83rd towards Clark Avenue.

Cleveland police said the suspects are 18-20 years old and thin. One was wearing all black and the other had on a green hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

W. 82nd Street and Brinsmade Avenue ((Source: WOIO))

If you have any information, please call First District Detective Madej at (216) 623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line (216) 252-7463.

