2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Mother gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old daughter, abusing 2 other children

A Mississippi mother, LaTiffany Chambers, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering...
A Mississippi mother, LaTiffany Chambers, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering her 17-year-old daughter.(Hinds County Detention Center)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering one of her daughters and abusing her other two children.

According to the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office, LaTiffany Chambers was convicted of capital murder for the death of her 17-year-old daughter and two counts of felony child abuse for the abuse of her 14-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter following a trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County.

In October 2020, Jackson police officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Lamonica Tucker, 17, unresponsive with “obvious signs” of physical abuse. She succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a hospital.

During the investigation, Chambers’ two other children were examined, and both were found with signs of prolonged physical abuse.

Chambers and the kids’ stepfather, Danny Dabbs, were arrested and indicted for capital murder in the death of Tucker and feloniously abusing the 12 and 14-year-old children.

On Thursday, Chambers was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 10 years for each count of child abuse regarding the case.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Caught on video: Westlake police looking for high-end vacuum thief
Caught on video: Westlake police looking for high-end vacuum thief
Sex offenders banned
Stark County HOA bans Tier III sex offenders from living in their neighborhood
Parma woman pleads not guilty to running over another woman
Parma woman pleads not guilty to running over another woman
Akron’s reach program reaching new heights in keeping seniors a bit safer from falls
Akron’s reach program reaching new heights in keeping seniors a bit safer from falls (part 2)
FILE - People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center...
Mexico arrests 3 more officials in fire that killed migrants