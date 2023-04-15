2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Multiple firefighters battle blaze in Warrensville Heights

Warrensville Heights fire
Warrensville Heights fire((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several fire departments responded to a condominium complex early Saturday morning for a structure fire.

Crews were called out to Cambridge Lane, off of Country Lane, around 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the two-story building was fully involved in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Warrensville Heights was assisted on the scene by firefighters from North Randal, Highland Hills and Maple Heights.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’

Latest News

Police looking for burglary suspects
Old Brooklyn convenience store broken into, thousands in cash and cigarettes taken
Bed, Bath, and Beyond
Caught on video: Westlake police looking for high-end vacuum thief
Car wash fire
Minivan goes up in flames inside Medina County car wash
21-year-old man dies in Erie County car accident