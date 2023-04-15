Multiple firefighters battle blaze in Warrensville Heights

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several fire departments responded to a condominium complex early Saturday morning for a structure fire.

Crews were called out to Cambridge Lane, off of Country Lane, around 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the two-story building was fully involved in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Warrensville Heights was assisted on the scene by firefighters from North Randal, Highland Hills and Maple Heights.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

