Sip the ‘spirit’ of 14 Northern Ohio distilleries to go to a ball

Red Eagle Distillery
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you wanted to have a ball to get to go to a ball, now’s your chance!

Just sip your way through 14 independent local craft distilleries with the Northern Ohio Distillery Passport.

The program is a collaboration with these businesses to introduce Ohioans to some of the fine craft spirits being produced right in their own backyard.

Here’s how to secure your ticket to the annual Distiller’s Ball now through Oct. 1:

  1. Visit any participating distillery listed below
  2. Pick up your free passport at any of the participating distilleries - all you have to do is ask
  3. Take a tour of the distillery and/or get a tasting
  4. Get your passport stamped at the distillery
  5. Repeat steps #3 and #4 at the rest of the 13 participating distilleries
  6. Complete your passport by following the instructions on the stamp page of your booklet
  7. Have a ball by attending the Distiller’s Ball!

The 2023 Distillers Ball will be held on Nov. 25 at The Blue Heron Event Center in Medina.

The formal attire masquerade will feature complimentary cocktails from each of the distilleries in the passport program, gratis food, and entertainment.

The only way to get your ticket to this event is to complete your Northern Ohio Distillery Passport by getting all your stamps before Oct. 1.

“Now you finally have the reason you’ve been looking for to visit the unique local distilleries Northern Ohio has to offer and sample the amazing local small batch spirits they’re producing as well,” the Northern Ohio Distillery Passport organizers stated.

There’s also one extra credit stop you can visit too.

Here is the list of the participating distilleries:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

