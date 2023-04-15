2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Stark County HOA bans Tier III sex offenders from living in their neighborhood

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A few years back a registered sex offender moved into Avondale, a quiet, upscale neighborhood in Stark County.

The homeowner’s association wanted them out.

Tony DeGirolamo, the Avondale HOA president, said they passed a bylaw that bans Tier III sex offenders, the most serious classification, from living or owning property within their community.

“What type of offender is this provision going to swoop up? The answer is the worst of the worst,” DeGirolamo said.

Ohio law states that Tier III offenders must notify authorities where they are living every 90 days for the rest of their lives and cannot live within 1,000 feet of a school.

“They’re not breaking the law, they’re violating our deed restrictions for which the homeowners association is responsible to enforce,” DeGirolamo said.

DeGirolamo explained how the HOA will enforce it, even if a sex offender is not breaking a law.

“Enforcement starts with a letter. It starts with a letter from our management company telling them they are violating the deed restrictions asking them to stop,” DeGirolamo said. “Which would mean selling their property or moving out. If they don’t follow those instructions, then we have to go to court.”

DeGirolamo said the community has not had any recent problems with sex offenders. With this new deed, they hope it stays that way.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Caught on video: Westlake police looking for high-end vacuum thief
Caught on video: Westlake police looking for high-end vacuum thief
Sex offenders banned
Stark County HOA bans Tier III sex offenders from living in their neighborhood
Parma woman pleads not guilty to running over another woman
Parma woman pleads not guilty to running over another woman
Akron’s reach program reaching new heights in keeping seniors a bit safer from falls
Akron’s reach program reaching new heights in keeping seniors a bit safer from falls (part 2)
Mayor Justin Bibb outlines goals for West Side Market
West Side Market vendors concerned as city council shows doubts over renovation project