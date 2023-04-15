West Side Market vendors concerned as city council shows doubts over renovation project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - West Side Market vendors are concerned the city’s renovation plans may stall as city council members mull over its price and priority.

“I personally believe we have competing needs throughout the city,” said Cleveland City Council president Blaine Griffin.

The city’s current renovation plan for the historic Ohio City building includes the use of $15 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The funds will be used to improve the venue’s infrastructure, like its basement and elevators—and the possibility of renovating the North Arcade into a food hall.

“If the funds are not passed for this building, I wouldn’t be here, I don’t think I’d be here long enough till I hit retirement,” said owner of Narrin’s Spices & Sauce Narrin Carlberg.

For councilmen such as Griffin, their main concerns stem from the amount of funds needed for the project, and whether or not they could be invested elsewhere.

“We have some neighborhoods that don’t even have a supermarket,” he said. “We just want to do the greatest good for the greatest amount of people.”

West Side Market Tenants Association president Don Whitaker argues the market is worthy of the ARPA funding, and should be maintained as any other Cleveland staple.

“You call it an asset, you campaign here every time you run for office, they all use that, he said, “we’re also an asset.”

Vendors tell 19 News the market still hasn’t returned to its pre-pandemic levels, as some tenants are struggling to stay afloat.

“We’re barely making money to pay our bills right now,” Carlberg said.

Cleveland City Council is set to discuss the project in their next meeting in 10 days. Vendors hope the decision falls in their favor.

“New business is not coming in if the building is falling apart,” Carlberg said.

