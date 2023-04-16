70-year-old man crashes into Mentor church after medical emergency, officials say

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man crashed into a church on Saturday after a medical emergency, officials from the city of Mentor say.

Officials say the investigation revealed that the driver a 70-year-old man from Willoughby was driving southbound on Reynolds Road when he lost consciousness.

The man’s vehicle drove off the road to the left where it struck a tree and then struck the Grace Church of Mentor, located at 6831 Reynolds Rd., officials say.

Mentor City officials say the vehicle struck an unoccupied office at the time of the crash.

The man was taken to the hospital by Mentor Fire Rescue.

No additional information is available at this time.

