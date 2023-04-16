Cavaliers playoff game is big business for local bars, restaurants, and parking lots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trip to the playoffs for the Cleveland Cavaliers translates into an economic boost for area businesses.

Even if you couldn’t get a ticket to the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, watch parties at area bars and restaurants were the next best thing.

The Clevelander Bar and Grill was packed inside and outside nearly all day as large screen tv’s carried the Game 1 playoff matchup. A manager told 19 News the playoffs and 80 degree temperatures made it easy for bars and restaurants to even quadruple what they would normally make on a Saturday.

Hanna Kassis, the Owner of the Whistle and Keg says it was a great day for business, and because of the Cavs, everyone wins, “I think every business owner truthfully wishes the Cavs make the playoffs and go to game 7.”

Along with food and drinks, anyone who traveled into Cleveland’s downtown also had a high price to pay to park their car. 19 News found parking prices on game day at $50 or more. But, the demand was extremely high to find a space near Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and downtown bars and restaurants.

John Wallace of East Cleveland enjoyed a meal and drinks at the Harry Buffalo restaurant, and tells 19 News, the crowded restaurant was a true feeling of camaraderie when Cleveland needs it the most, “The city needs this kind of energy to bring people back downtown.”

A championship level team that has gone the distance to get to the playoffs, and a community and business owners excited to go along for the ride.

