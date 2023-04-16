Cleveland Cavalier fans enjoy a tailgate prior to Game 1 of the best of 7 playoff series

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers fans have been waiting for another playoff berth for years, and you can bet they’ll be out celebrating throughout this playoff run.

But, even if you couldn’t score tickets to Game 1, the Cav’s Tower City Tailgate provided everyone with something to cheer about.

In the atrium of Tower City there was music, break dancing, cheering, a t-shirt giveaway and even a photo booth to set the stage for the Cavs first match-up with the Knicks in the best of 7 series.

Instead, of tossing a basketball, organizers were throwing Cav t-shirts and towels as children and adults competed to get one.

Scott Berlinger of Streetsboro had two of his sons in tow, Louie and Franko and came to enjoy the experience, “Oh, I’m really excited I haven’t been back since 2016 when they won the championship. There was electricity in the city it was just amazing.”

Grant Birk, a basketball power forward in his own right couldn’t have been happier to watch the talent the Cavaliers bring to the court, “I’m super excited, it’s a great series, great game and I hope the Cavs come out with the win.”

The tailgate that celebrated the team’s playoff berth for three hours prior to the game gave fans a chance to take photos and cheer for a dream team and a moment in time that is now part of Cleveland’s history.

Most fans excited, spirited and confident this Cavs team will go the distance, reminiscent of the championship team of 2016 when the city celebrated with a massive parade downtown.

