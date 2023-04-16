Cuyahoga Falls firefighters save cat from tree
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were able to rescue a cat that had taken refuge in a tree Sunday.
According to the department, members of fire station 3 were called to 14th Street for a 6-month-old cat that was stuck in a pine tree.
The cat’s owners noticed that she had snuck out of the house last night and found her way up a nearby tree, she climbed nearly 20 feet up, and couldn’t find her way down.
