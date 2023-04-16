Cuyahoga Falls firefighters save cat from tree

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters were able to rescue a cat that had taken refuge in a tree Sunday.

Cat rescued from tree (Cuyahoga Falls Fire)

According to the department, members of fire station 3 were called to 14th Street for a 6-month-old cat that was stuck in a pine tree.

The cat’s owners noticed that she had snuck out of the house last night and found her way up a nearby tree, she climbed nearly 20 feet up, and couldn’t find her way down.

