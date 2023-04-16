2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters rescue Cleveland man from a house fire caused by hot coals from charcoal grill

Cleveland Fire
Cleveland Fire(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department rescued a man from a house fire caused by hot coals from a charcoal grill on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say crews had just finished checking hydrants on Ramona Avenue when they saw smoke coming from the 11000 block of Forest Avenue and headed toward it.

Firefighters arrived at a two-and-a-half-story house to find a man on top of the second-floor porch roof, after being forced out an attic window by the fire.

Crews say firefighters set up a ladder and rescued the victim to safety.

Firefighters say that the fire was accidental and started on the house’s outside rear.

The resident had been using a charcoal grill on Saturday and threw away the hot coals in a garbage can, officials say.

Officials say it ignited and the fire went up the back of the house and was pushed inside by the wind.

Firefighters say four adults and two children were displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Officials estimated the damage to the home at $60,000.

Cleveland Fire wants to remind residents to wait until coals are completely cool before disposing of them in a metal garbage can.

Firefighters also say to keep grills three feet away from houses and garages.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

