Resident rescued from roof of burning home in Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood

By Brian Koster
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters rescued a resident from a roof of a burning home on Cleveland’s East Side Sunday.

Crews were called to the fire located in the 11100 block of Forest Avenue just before Noon.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest details.

