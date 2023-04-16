Ukrainians celebrate second Easter since the conflict in their homeland began

PARMA Ohio (WOIO) - Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter today and, for Ukrainians at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, thoughts were with people in their homeland.

“Everybody is praying, hoping that this war is ended soon,” says Ross Polishchuk.

Families like the Zhovkvas celebrated their first Easter in the United States.

“We came seven months ago to the U.S.,” said Lesia Zhovkva, walking into church with her husband and children. “We are here because of the war,”

“You have a family and this family that stay in Ukraine, you always worry about them,” said her son, Anton. “But at the same time, you need to worry about your own life.”

News of Russia releasing 130 Ukrainian prisoners of war was a cause of cautious optimism this Sunday.

“I mean, it’s great news of course to get our guys back but, I don’t know,” said Andriy Boethko, “I try to remain optimistic all the time.”

But despite the fact Parma is almost five thousand miles from Kiev, thoughts about the people of Ukraine are with everyone celebrating on State Road.

“You have to always think about them, about people, they are innocently sitting home and bomb is being dropped on their home,” said Polishchuk.

But despite the worries, it’s still time to celebrate for the Zhovkvas.

“It’s a great holiday for us today,” said Lesia.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.