19-year-old man dies after being shot on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old Cleveland man died after being shot in the city’s Cudell neighborhood early Saturday.

Cleveland police said Jordan Edwards, of Cleveland, and a second man, were shot around 1 a.m. in the 2100 block of W. 105th St.

Edwards was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The name and condition of the second victim have not been released.

Cleveland police are also investigating a double shooting on the city’s East side early Saturday morning.

According to officers, a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-boy were shot around 2:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Edgewood Ave.

Officers said the 25-year-old was shot multiple times and the 17-year-old was shot in the hip.

They are being treated at University Hospitals.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.