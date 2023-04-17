2 hospitalized, 10 displaced after Painesville apartment catches fire

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - One child and one adult were hospitalized, and a total of five children and five adults were displaced after an apartment caught fire in Painesville, PCFD confirmed.

The Painesville City Fire Department said crews were sent to an apartment complex in the 280 block of Mentor Avenue at approximately 8:56 p.m. on April 14.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the center apartment unit and the residents evacuating, according to PCFD Chief Thomas C. Hummel, Jr.

Hummel said firefighters extinguished the flames engulfing an upstairs bedroom of the center unit.

Firefighters checked the apartments on both sides of the unit to see if the blaze and smoke had spread, said Hummel.

One child and one adult were taken to TriPoint Medical Center to be evaluated for smoke inhalation, Hummel confirmed.

Hummel said the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio is assisting the 10 residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Hummel, but the initial damage estimate is $40,000.

These agencies automatically helped PCFD on scene:

Painesville Township Fire Department

Concord Township Fire Department

Fairport Harbor Fire Department

Grand River Fire Department

The Painesville Police Department, Painesville Electric, and Dominion Gas also assisted on scene, according to Hummel.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.