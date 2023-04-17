32-year-old man stabbed to death in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday afternoon during a fight.

According to police, the victim and a 64-year-old man were involved in a fight that escalated to the stabbing.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Friday on East Market Street between South Adolph Street and Franklin Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene; his identity has not yet been released.

Officers took the 64-year-old to the police department for questioning, according to police.

Detectives said witness interviews and evidence collected during the investigation led to no charges being filed at this time.

The deadly stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

