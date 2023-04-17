2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

32-year-old man stabbed to death in Akron

Akron Police
Akron Police
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday afternoon during a fight.

According to police, the victim and a 64-year-old man were involved in a fight that escalated to the stabbing.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Friday on East Market Street between South Adolph Street and Franklin Street.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene; his identity has not yet been released.

Officers took the 64-year-old to the police department for questioning, according to police.

Detectives said witness interviews and evidence collected during the investigation led to no charges being filed at this time.

The deadly stabbing remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion
Pastors, business owners send ‘united’ message before Jayland Walker grand jury decision
Car theft suspect wanted in Perkins Township, police say
Car theft suspect wanted in Perkins Township, police say
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter wants his bond lowered
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-77 in Summit County