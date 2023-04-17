2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

41-year-old man fatally shot before crashing into pole, Cleveland Police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man is dead after he was shot several times in his car before crashing into a pole on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and a $5,000 reward is out for tips leading to the gunman.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to West 95th Street and South Marginal Road at approximately 12:20 p.m. on April 15 for a car that crashed into a pole.

Officers arrived to find a Nissan Pathfinder with heavy damage to the front end slammed into a pole and bullet damage on the outside, according to Ciaccia.

The 41-year-old man inside the car suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, Ciaccia confirmed.

Cleveland EMS took him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, said Ciaccia.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Darius Wiliford of Euclid.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Investigators on scene learned the victim’s SUV and another car were seen exiting I-90 at West Boulevard, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the cars were then seen driving at a high rate of speed on West 97th Street heading toward South Marginal Road.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired before the victim’s SUV crashed into the pole, said Ciaccia.

No arrests have been made, Ciaccia confirmed.

Call investigators at 216-623-5464 with any information on this homicide. 

Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

This was just one of the homicides the city of Cleveland experienced over the violent weekend with 17 people shot within 72-hours.

[ Cleveland police: More than 15 people shot during violent 72-hour period ]

[ Cleveland house party shooting kills 19-year-old man, injures 3 others, police say ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Browns Logo on Field
Cleveland Browns ask for fan submissions for potential new dog logo
Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker
Northeast Ohio reacts after grand jury issues no-bill in Jayland Walker case
Jayland Walker
Grand jury declines to indict Akron officers in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
3:30 PM: Ohio attorney general will update on Jayland Walker case
3:30 PM: Ohio attorney general will update on Jayland Walker case