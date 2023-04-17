41-year-old man fatally shot before crashing into pole, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man is dead after he was shot several times in his car before crashing into a pole on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and a $5,000 reward is out for tips leading to the gunman.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to West 95th Street and South Marginal Road at approximately 12:20 p.m. on April 15 for a car that crashed into a pole.

Officers arrived to find a Nissan Pathfinder with heavy damage to the front end slammed into a pole and bullet damage on the outside, according to Ciaccia.

The 41-year-old man inside the car suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, Ciaccia confirmed.

Cleveland EMS took him to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, said Ciaccia.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Darius Wiliford of Euclid.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Investigators on scene learned the victim’s SUV and another car were seen exiting I-90 at West Boulevard, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the cars were then seen driving at a high rate of speed on West 97th Street heading toward South Marginal Road.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired before the victim’s SUV crashed into the pole, said Ciaccia.

No arrests have been made, Ciaccia confirmed.

Call investigators at 216-623-5464 with any information on this homicide.

Anonymous tips can be given by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

This was just one of the homicides the city of Cleveland experienced over the violent weekend with 17 people shot within 72-hours.

[ Cleveland police: More than 15 people shot during violent 72-hour period ]

[ Cleveland house party shooting kills 19-year-old man, injures 3 others, police say ]

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.