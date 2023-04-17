2 Strong 4 Bullies
71-year-old woman dies in Warrensville Heights fire

Warrensville Heights fire
Warrensville Heights fire((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old woman was killed in a fire at a condominium complex early Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to the 4600 block of Country Lane, around 6:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the two-story building was fully involved in flames.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Garnetta Stallworth.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

Warrensville Heights was assisted on the scene by firefighters from North Randal, Highland Hills and Maple Heights.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

