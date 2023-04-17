2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police search for persons of interest in deadly hit-skip (photos)

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police released new photos Monday in connection to a hit-skip that killed a pedestrian.

According to police, the crash took place just before 11:00 p.m. April 13 in the 700 block of West Market Street.

Detectives said they have obtained surveillance footage showing two persons of interest and also a dark gray 2017 Jeep Cherokee that was likely involved.

They are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the people pictured below.

Akron police search for persons of interest in deadly hit-skip (photos)
Akron police search for persons of interest in deadly hit-skip (photos)(Source: Akron police)

The crash happened when the victim ran out into the roadway, according to police, and was hit by a driver in a dark-colored SUV.

Emergency personnel took the victim, a 40-year-old man, to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where police say he died.

His identity is not being released at this time

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

