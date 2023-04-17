2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron schools, businesses announce closures following grand jury decision

File photo.
File photo.(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron schools and businesses announced closures Monday following the grand jury decision to issue no-bill in Jayland Walker’s case.

According to a release from Akron Public Schools, all schools will be closed Tuesday and all after-school activities will be cancelled.

“We are putting plans in place to help ensure the safety of our scholars and staff as we anticipate a decision from the Jayland Walker grand jury,” the release said.

They will continue to make updates as necessary.

The University of Akron moved all Monday evening classes to remote instruction, and cancelled all on-campus events.

Any updates from the university can be found on their social media or website.

The Akron Art Museum also announced Monday that they will be closed for the remainder of the week.

Updates will be posted on their social media.

