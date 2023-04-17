At-home caregivers, agencies push for higher pay with proposed Ohio legislation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New legislation proposed in Ohio is giving hope to the thousands here on Medicaid.

That includes Edna Young, a Cleveland woman who is struggling to find an at-home caregiver.

19 News is told this issue comes down to money. Aides say they aren’t being paid enough.

This is driving them away to go find higher paying work elsewhere. Young’s quality of care is suffering because of this.

“I’m used to eating early, having dinner by 6. No later. Now I’m eating 7,8 at night. And it’s not good for my digestion. I can’t lay down for a little while after that,” said Young.

Young had a stroke 27 years ago. The stroke has caused her to have difficulty walking. She is now a fall risk.

On Sundays, Young says she’s without a health assistant because no one will take the shift. Young’s children help out, but they can’t be there around the clock.

“I’m an entrepreneur and sometimes I have to cancel some of my appointments or reschedule some in order to make sure my mother is good. I think aids should be compensated more,” said Terrance Young, Edna’s son.

Lisa Von Lehmden, who is on the board of the Ohio Council for Home Health Care and Hospice, said she agrees.

“The result is homecare aids have literally stayed stagnant as far as pay goes,” said Von Lehmden. And stagnant to the point of 1998 rates. We are able to pay our caregivers somewhere between 10 and 12 dollars an hour.”

Von Lehmden, among others, is pushing the Ohio legislature to double the pay for at-home aides providing services to those under Medicaid.

Von Lehmden says there’s a number of reasons as to why caregiver pay is so low.

“With inflation and everything that’s happened as a result of the pandemic, and changes in government, we’re now seeing starting wages at big box stores, like Target or fast food shops, around $15 to 17 an hour,” said Von Lehmden. “We as home care agencies have no ability to dictate an increase. I can’t raise the price of bread, so as a result, I can’t pay my aids more.”

If this legislation passes in the Ohio House of Represenatives and Ohio Senate, and is signed by the governor, at-home caregivers could see higher pay as early as this fall.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.