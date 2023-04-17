PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect involved in a car theft is on the loose, Perkins Township Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying him.

The stolen car was a 2014 Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate GIP 9318, according to police.

Police said the suspect and the car were last seen heading southbound on US-250 from Perkins Avenue in Sandusky.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the stolen car shared by the Perkins Township Police Department:

Car theft suspect wanted in Perkins Township, police say (Perry Township Police)

Car theft suspect wanted in Perkins Township, police say (Perry Township Police)

If you recognize him or have any other information on this car theft, leave an anonymous tip by calling Perkins Township Police at 419-627-0824 ext. 5.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.