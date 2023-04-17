2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car theft suspect wanted in Perkins Township, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect involved in a car theft is on the loose, Perkins Township Police confirmed, and officers need help identifying him.

The stolen car was a 2014 Dodge Charger with Ohio license plate GIP 9318, according to police.

Police said the suspect and the car were last seen heading southbound on US-250 from Perkins Avenue in Sandusky.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect and the stolen car shared by the Perkins Township Police Department:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this car theft, leave an anonymous tip by calling Perkins Township Police at 419-627-0824 ext. 5.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

