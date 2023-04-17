CAUGHT: Fugitive accused of sex crime against minor in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man wanted for tracking drugs and a sex crime against a minor was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on April 13.

Kenneth Thomas was arrested at a home in Akron.

Kenneth Thomas (Akron Police)

U.S. Marshals said Thomas jumped out of a second floor window and tried to flee on foot before being captured.

On March 21, the U.S. Marshals offered a reward for the arrest for Thomas.

Akron police had a warrant for Thomas for gross sexual imposition with a minor and Summit County Sheriff deputies said Thomas was wanted for trafficking fentanyl.

He is now also facing charges for obstruction of official business and resisting arrest.

