Cleveland Browns ask for fan submissions for potential new dog logo

Cleveland Browns Logo on Field
Cleveland Browns Logo on Field(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are asking their fans to submit artwork that could potentially be considered the team’s new dog logo, according to a press release from the Cleveland Browns.

Browns fans will first need to submit their design to clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo, then share their artwork on their own social media channels to help promote.

The team says starting Thursday, fans can cast their vote on their favorite artwork only through clevelandbrowns.com/doglogo, where fans will be prompted to enter an email address to proceed.

Voting will be limited to one entry per email address, Browns officials say.

The fan who receives the most votes will be placed with a mix of three additional local designs for the final round of voting, which opens on May 10 and will close in early June, the team announced.

“We are fired up to see what ideas our fans come up with and the thought of their logo potentially being selected is a key element in our commitment to creating an amazing experience for our fanbase,” said Executive Vice President, Partner of Haslam Sports Group JW Johnson.

