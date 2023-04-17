2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland house party shooting kills 19-year-old man, injures 3 others, police say

Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland Police file photo(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicidal house party on Cleveland’s West Side killed a 19-year-old man, left an 18-year-old man with five bullet wounds in his body and a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her head, police confirmed.

The 19-year-old suspect was also shot in his shoulder, Cleveland Police said.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to the area of the 2100 block of West 105th Street for shots fired around 1 a.m. on April 15.

Officers arrived to find a large crowd in the street and a Toyota SUV parked in the middle of the road with two victims inside, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the victims were a 19-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and an 18-year-old man who suffered give gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Cleveland EMS took the two victims to MetroHealth Medical Center where the 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead, Ciaccia confirmed.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified him as Jordan Edwards of Cleveland.

The condition of the other victim is unknown.

Members of the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit responded to investigate.

Ciaccia said officers were notified that more gunshot victims from the party had driven themselves to MetroHealth Medical Center.

One of them who were driven to the hospital in a car was a 19-year-old woman who was shot several times in the head, according to police.

Her condition is unknown.

Further investigation revealed that one of the people who got to the hospital by car was the suspect, a 19-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder, Ciaccia stated.

Ciaccia confirmed that the preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect fired shots at the house party before driving away from the scene.

Police found more firearms at the scene, according to Ciaccia.

This shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

