Cleveland police: More than 15 people shot during violent 72-hour period

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland experienced a violent weekend with more than 15 people shot during a 72-hour period.

VIDEO: Cleveland’s spiking gun violence crisis: What can be done to stop the bloodshed?

Cleveland police released information Monday detailing shooting reports from 6 a.m. April 14 to 6 a.m. April 17.

Seventeen people were shot, according to police, with two of the victims dying from their injuries.

Friday

3:10 p.m. — An 18-year-old was man shot in his left hand near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road.

Saturday

12:57 a.m. — Jordan Edwards, 19, died after being shot in the 2100 block of West 105th Street. Three others, including the suspect, were also shot.

2:03 a.m. — Two men, ages 25 and 17, were shot in the 14000 block of Edgewood Avenue.

10:51 a.m. — During an alleged robbery on Marvin Avenue, an 18-year-old man shot a 15-year-old boy. The 18-year-old also shot himself.

12:40 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was shot in the head on Euclid Avenue.

10:01 p.m. — Three people were shot when gunfire hit an Edgewood Avenue home. The victims are ages 70, 21 and 15.

Sunday

3:26 a.m. — A 30-year-old was shot three times in the 12000 block of Union Avenue.

4:47 a.m. — A 34-year-old took himself to the hospital after being shot near West 81st Street and Madison Avenue.

12:20 p.m. — Darius Wiliford, 41, was shot and killed in a car near West 95th Street and South Marginal Road.

11:35 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was shot in the face and hand on Evangeline Road.

