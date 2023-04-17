FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, Justice Department officials said Monday.
Officials say the case is part of a broader effort by the Justice Department to crack down on Chinese government attempts to harass dissidents and stifle free speech in the United States.
