Grand jury 101: What goes on behind closed doors in a case like the shooting death of Jayland Walker?

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A special grand jury hearing the case of the eight Akron police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker has been hearing evidence since April 10 and a decision is anticipated soon.

The grand jury was seated by the Ohio Attorney General.

But what happens in a grand jury case?

First of all, it’s a closed secret hearing where only the special prosecutor, assigned by Attorney General Dave Yost.

The presentation of facts and evidence is not to determine whether or not the officers are guilty or innocent, but instead to determine if charges should be filed.

On Monday, a coalition of pastors, business owners and community leaders held a news conference to send a “united message” to the community.

Jayland Walker (WOIO)

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

Hundreds of people participated in multiple protests throughout the city last summer after the shooting.

In anticipation of more unrest following the grand jury’s decision, Akron city officials closed public access to the Akron Municipal Building at 166 S. High St. and the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center at 217 S. High St. until further notice.

As of Friday, April 14, all classes at the University of Akron downtown buildings have been moved to remote learning until further notice. This includes their College of Business and the Polsky Building.

Akron Public Schools officials announced last week they also have a plan to keep their students and staff safe at their downtown schools; STEM High School, NIHF Stem and Akron Early College.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has reactivated the “Akron Updates” website to keep the public informed on road closures, safety information and more.

The eight Akron police officers who were involved in the shooting were brought back to work in October 2022.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the officers were needed due to staffing concerns and were reassigned to administrative duties.

