2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter wants his bond lowered

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick wrote a letter to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick asking to have his bond reduced.

Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Bissell was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Leander Bissell
Leander Bissell(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

According to the Bratenahl police report, Bissell was drunk when he hit Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick, 51, on Nov. 19, 2022.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighter Tetrick was assisting with a rollover crash, when he was struck. He died from his injures at University Hospitals just before 9 p.m.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)

After the accident, Bissell fled the scene, said police.

Bissell was arrested several hours later at a home on Cleveland’s East Side.

Thousands of people attended Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral on Nov. 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Bissell’s trial is scheduled to begin on July 17.

On March 29, Bissell pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug trafficking charge. He faces a mandatory 18-months in prison; however, his sentencing will not happen until after the charges connected to the firefighter’s murder are resolved.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion
Pastors, business owners send ‘united’ message before Jayland Walker grand jury decision
Car theft suspect wanted in Perkins Township, police say
Car theft suspect wanted in Perkins Township, police say
Akron Police
32-year-old man stabbed to death in Akron
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-77 in Summit County