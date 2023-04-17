Man shot in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot early Monday morning on the city’s East side.
Cleveland police were called out to the 900 block of Evangeline Rd. around 1 a.m.
This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.
EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals where is listed in stable condition.
No other information is available at this time.
