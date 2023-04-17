Man shot in Cleveland’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot early Monday morning on the city’s East side.

Cleveland police were called out to the 900 block of Evangeline Rd. around 1 a.m.

GSW 900 Block of Evangeline Road at St.Clair Avenue. Adult male transported in stable condition to University Hospitals. Crime Scene Investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/kkNcYi6yhS — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) April 17, 2023

This is in the city’s Collinwood Nottingham neighborhood.

EMS transported the victim to University Hospitals where is listed in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

