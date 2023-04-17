Meijer announces new supercenter opening in Wooster May 16

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Meijer announced that a new supercenter location in Wooster will have its grand opening on Tuesday, May, 16.

The Meijer Express gas station which is adjacent to the new supercenter will open on April 20.

This will be the 52nd Mejiers location opened in Ohio.

Each supercenter will include all the products Meijer customers know and love, including grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area and garden center, the store says.

For those looking for a job, there are still some job openings at the Wooster Meijer Supercenter.

If you’re interested in applying visit jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.