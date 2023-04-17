2 Strong 4 Bullies
Meijer announces new supercenter opening in Wooster May 16

Meijer is participating in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ free mask program that will provide free N95 masks to customers who need them upon entrance to its stores across the Midwest.(PRNewswire)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Meijer announced that a new supercenter location in Wooster will have its grand opening on Tuesday, May, 16.

The Meijer Express gas station which is adjacent to the new supercenter will open on April 20.

This will be the 52nd Mejiers location opened in Ohio.

Each supercenter will include all the products Meijer customers know and love, including grocery staples, fresh produce, bakery, meat, and deli, as well as a floral area and garden center, the store says.

For those looking for a job, there are still some job openings at the Wooster Meijer Supercenter.

If you’re interested in applying visit jobs.meijer.com/stores.

