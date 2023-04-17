Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly, windy, rain and snow showers through tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Obviously the weather has taken a turn. Temperatures today are not expected to get out of the 40s. A southwest wind could gust up to 40 mph at times. The cold front came through yesterday. We have an upper level low pressure system in Michigan tracking east. This will keep us unsettled today and tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the forecast today. Most of the action will happen during the afternoon. There could be some small hail in spots with these showers. The air mass gets cold enough tonight to change some of this to snow. It is mainly lake effect stuff rolling in off of Lake Michigan and Lake Erie. We could see at least a little snow accumulation if a persistent heavier snow band occurs. The higher terrain east of Cleveland has the best shot of some accumulation. Lake effect snow and rain showers in the area tomorrow. The best risk east of Cleveland. Another windy and chilly day with afternoon temperatures in the 45 to 50 degree range.

