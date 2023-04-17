Ohio attorney general to give update on deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will give an update Monday afternoon on the grand jury case surrounding the eight Akron officers involved in Jayland Walker’s death.

The officers shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase.

The announcement is expected at 3:30.

Yost selected the nine primary jurors, who began reviewing evidence on April 10.

Each indictment required a seven-vote majority for each charge against each officer, who would only be named if they are charged.

Akron city officials on April 5 installed fencing around the courthouse in anticipation of potential unrest following the grand jury’s decision.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan also reactivated the “Akron Updates” website, containing information for demonstration zones, curfew information, road closures and mental health resources, among other resources.

When Akron police released body camera footage from the shooting in a July 3, 2022 press conference, Chief Steve Mylett confirmed Walker was unarmed at the time the officers shot at him.

The autopsy report completed by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Walker received 46 entrance and/or graze wounds as a result of the shooting.

Officials did not specify the exact number of times Walker was shot.

Mylett also said at the time that investigators found a gun inside Walker’s car following the chase.

The department reassigned the officers, who were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, on Oct. 12, 2022 to administrative roles, which caused protests throughout the community.

Mylett specified the reassignments were needed due to staffing concerns.

This is a developing story.

