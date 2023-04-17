2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio attorney general to give update on deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

Warning: This story contains video from previous coverage that may contain graphic violence and language. Viewer discretion is advised.
By Alec Sapolin and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will give an update Monday afternoon on the grand jury case surrounding the eight Akron officers involved in Jayland Walker’s death.

The officers shot and killed Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop that led to a police chase.

** 19 News will provide livestreaming coverage on its social platforms and apps. The announcement is expected at 3:30. **

Yost selected the nine primary jurors, who began reviewing evidence on April 10.

Each indictment required a seven-vote majority for each charge against each officer, who would only be named if they are charged.

Akron city officials on April 5 installed fencing around the courthouse in anticipation of potential unrest following the grand jury’s decision.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan also reactivated the “Akron Updates” website, containing information for demonstration zones, curfew information, road closures and mental health resources, among other resources.

When Akron police released body camera footage from the shooting in a July 3, 2022 press conference, Chief Steve Mylett confirmed Walker was unarmed at the time the officers shot at him.

The autopsy report completed by the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Walker received 46 entrance and/or graze wounds as a result of the shooting.

Officials did not specify the exact number of times Walker was shot.

RELATED: Summit County Medical Examiner releases Jayland Walker's autopsy report

Mylett also said at the time that investigators found a gun inside Walker’s car following the chase.

RELATED: Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
VIDEO: Akron police release graphic bodycam video showing shooting death of Jayland Walker

The department reassigned the officers, who were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, on Oct. 12, 2022 to administrative roles, which caused protests throughout the community.

Mylett specified the reassignments were needed due to staffing concerns.

RELATED: Officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker reassigned to administrative duties
Read 19 News' previous team coverage of the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron City prosecutor details grand jury process in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
New data shows drop in Akron police officer applications after shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron’s Fraternal Order of Police statement says investigation will ‘justify officers’ actions’
Police: ‘Approximately 50′ arrested during overnight protests in Akron
Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker’s family attorneys speak after Akron police release body camera video of fatal shooting
Jayland Walker shooting: Read tributes from athletes, activists and lawmakers

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

