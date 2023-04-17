2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian dies after being struck on I-77 in Summit County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Springfield Township man died early Sunday after being struck by a truck on I-77 in Green.

According to Summit County Sheriff deputies, said the accident happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound lanes of I-77.

EMS transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is not being released at this time.

The semi truck driver was not injured.

Police said the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

