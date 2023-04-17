2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio reacts after grand jury issues no-bill in Jayland Walker case

Protestors react to bodycam footage of Akron police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker
By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio community is reacting Monday to a grand jury’s decision not to charge eight Akron officers in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Those speaking out following the annoucement include local lawmakers.

“The grand jury has deliberated and decided not to indict the officers who killed Jayland Walker. I understand that there are people in this city who will not trust that this decision is legitimate,” said Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

