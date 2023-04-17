Northeast Ohio reacts after grand jury issues no-bill in Jayland Walker case

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio community is reacting Monday to a grand jury’s decision not to charge eight Akron officers in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Those speaking out following the annoucement include local lawmakers.

“The grand jury has deliberated and decided not to indict the officers who killed Jayland Walker. I understand that there are people in this city who will not trust that this decision is legitimate,” said Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley.

