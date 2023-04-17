REMINDERVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Reminderville Police Department is mourning the passing of their K-9 Crixus, whose battle with cancer ended on April 11.

RPD said he crossed the Rainbow Bridge while he was at home resting with his handler.

K-9 Crixus joined the Reminderville Police Department in 2014, and was trained in narcotic searches, tracking, and patrol.

Reminderville Police shared this statement of gratitude for all those who cared for K-9 Crixus:

“We would like to extend a special thank you to the Aurora Veterinary Clinic for taking great care of Crixus, especially in his final days. We would also like to thank Sergeant Michael Fink of South Euclid Police Department and Sergeant Jon Weiner of Bainbridge Police Department and all the members of Crixus’s K-9 group for the dedication and hard work that everyone put in to make him the best that he could be for our department. Last but not least thank you to Mayor Sam Alonso, City Council and retired Chief Jeff Buck for the acquisition of Crixus.”

RPD shared these photos of K-9 Crixus:

Reminderville Police K-9 Crixus dies after battling cancer (Reminderville Police)

Reminderville Police K-9 Crixus dies after battling cancer (Reminderville Police)

Reminderville Police K-9 Crixus dies after battling cancer (Reminderville Police)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.