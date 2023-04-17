2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Summit County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl from Kent.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said George Reed Jr. enticed the child to meet him for sex.

Reed also allegedly sent the child sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, said deputies.

He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning. Deputies added additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.

Reed is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
United States Marshals Service (USMS) seal
US Marshals find 14-year-old Cleveland girl missing since July in Columbus with 41-year-old man
I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Jayland Walker
Ohio attorney general to give update on deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
Cleveland police: More than 15 people shot during violent 72-hour period
Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland house party shooting kills 19-year-old man, injures 3 others, police say
Fencing in Akron in preparation for the Jayland walker grand jury decsion
Jayland Walker grand jury: What goes on behind closed doors?