Summit County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl from Kent.

Summit County Sheriff deputies said George Reed Jr. enticed the child to meet him for sex.

Reed also allegedly sent the child sexually explicit photographs via Snapchat, said deputies.

He is charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and importuning. Deputies added additional charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation.

Reed is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.